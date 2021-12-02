Iowa Sends Off National Guard

A Ceremony Held in Davenport Honored Soldiers Who Deploy this Week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard held a ceremony, sending off seventy five of their soldiers.

The deployment is part of Operation Spartan Shield: the U.S defense operation in the middle east. Iowa has seen an increase during the past year of deployments. This comes as a result of many units experiencing their “mission year”.

The units was last sent into federal service when they deployed to Afghanistan in 2016.

While many families try to prepare for their loved one’s deployment... Wife of deploying solider, Molly Smith says some things just can't be prepared.

“It's like I feel ready for it to happen but I don’t know what ill be like when they leave. So I’m excited and scared for him and I say I’m ready but... I don’t know if I'm ready” Smith said.