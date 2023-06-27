Free admission at Figge Art Museum during July

Thanks to a charitable contribution, the museum is offering free admission throughout July.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video is from earlier this month when the Figge Art Museum donated its admission fees to victims of the collapse in Davenport.

What's more exciting than free art and a break from the summer heat?

The Figge Art Museum, located in downtown Davenport, will be waiving all admission fees during July.

All visitors will have free access to the museum's exhibitions on view including, but not limited to, The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz, The Sierra Club and Ansel Adams along with all of Figge's permanent collections.

“We are grateful to Cal and Jill Werner for their generous gift of free admission to our community,” Michelle Hargrave, the Figge executive director & CEO, said. “Now more than ever, people are looking for connection, inspiration, and solace and the artwork on view offers all of those things and more to all who visit."

Along with access to the Figge galleries, people may also partake in free workshops.

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Figge Outreach educators will educate attendees on various artistic mediums in a program they call Big Picture in the House. Those interested in the free sessions can register through the museum's website.

This promotion will start this Saturday and run until the end of July. More information can be found on the museum's website.