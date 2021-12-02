Farmers to Families Moves Location

The Program Helping Families in Need Moves to a Bigger Location.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The USDA program “Farmers to Families” fights to feed families who are in need of additional support. The program offers boxes of food – the size of the box varying on the number of people in each family – to those who were hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.

Volunteer Ken Croken says the program is more than just extra food.

“For many of them.. this is a godsend. This is the difference between eating and not eating, so its critically important that program’s like this continue to operate,” Croken said.