City of Fulton under boil order

FULTON, Ill. — The city of Fulton, Illinois is under a boil order due to repairs on the water main. The following areas in the city are affected:
- along 14th Avenue from Seventh Street to Fourth Street
- along Fourth Street from 13th Avenue to 16th Avenue
- along 16th Avenue from Sixth Street to Fourth Street
- 15th Avenue west of Fourth Street
According to the city's website, water may be shut off temporarily and the boil order is in effect for 24 hours after it's turned back on.
Residents can call City Hall at 815-589-2616 or check the city's website to confirm whether or not the order is lifted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents in a town with a boil water advisory should either use bottled water or boil their tap water before use. This is because the water could have germs that can make people sick.
The CDC recommends the following:
- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
- If bottled water isn't available, bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool before using it.
- Boil tap water even it if is filtered.
- Don't use water from any appliance connected to your water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.
- If you have a baby and are able to, breastfeeding will be the best option to feed your infant. If you use formula, provide ready-to-use formula if possible.
- You can still wash your hands with the water. Make sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well. You can use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren't available.
- You can bathe in the water, but be careful not to swallow any of it. Use caution when bathing babies and young children.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Use disposable plates, cups and other eating utensils if possible.
- Pets can also get sick from some of the same germs. Give them bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel