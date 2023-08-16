City of Fulton under boil order

- Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

- If bottled water isn't available, bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. Let the water cool before using it.

- Boil tap water even it if is filtered.

- Don't use water from any appliance connected to your water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator.

- If you have a baby and are able to, breastfeeding will be the best option to feed your infant. If you use formula, provide ready-to-use formula if possible.

- You can still wash your hands with the water. Make sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well. You can use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren't available.

- You can bathe in the water, but be careful not to swallow any of it. Use caution when bathing babies and young children.

- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

- Use disposable plates, cups and other eating utensils if possible.

- Pets can also get sick from some of the same germs. Give them bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.