'Sal' the 20-year-old sloth at Niabi Zoo passes away

COAL VALLEY, Ill — The video above is from an appearance "Sal the Sloth" made on Good Morning Quad Cities in 2013
A 20-year-old sloth who lived at the Niabi Zoo has passed away.
The zoo the passing of Sal, their Linne's Two-toed Sloth, on Thursday, April 29 in a post on their Facebook page.
Sal lived at the Niabi Zoo for 15 years "and was a beloved animal family member," read the post.
The post explained that Sal had a gastric tumor, which is a malignant form of stomach cancer.
"We thank our zookeeper staff for the amazing care they provided Sal on a daily basis," read the Facebook post. "He will be missed!"
Sal made an appearance on Good Morning Quad Cities back in 2013, with former Zoo Director Marc Heinzman.
The Niabi Zoo recently welcomed thee new Fennec foxes to the zoo. The kits, all boys, were born to 4-year-old Jelani and 10-year-old Pika - the pair's first litter.