'Sal' the 20-year-old sloth at Niabi Zoo passes away

COAL VALLEY, Ill — The video above is from an appearance "Sal the Sloth" made on Good Morning Quad Cities in 2013

A 20-year-old sloth who lived at the Niabi Zoo has passed away.

The zoo the passing of Sal, their Linne's Two-toed Sloth, on Thursday, April 29 in a post on their Facebook page.

Sal lived at the Niabi Zoo for 15 years "and was a beloved animal family member," read the post.

The post explained that Sal had a gastric tumor, which is a malignant form of stomach cancer.

"We thank our zookeeper staff for the amazing care they provided Sal on a daily basis," read the Facebook post. "He will be missed!"

Sal made an appearance on Good Morning Quad Cities back in 2013, with former Zoo Director Marc Heinzman.