Many cats in the cradle: QC Animal Welfare Center hosts kitten adoption event April 9

MILAN, Illinois — To celebrate the arrival of many furry faces, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is hosting a "kitten shower" on Saturday, April 9, according to a news release from the center.

Shower attendees will get the chance to enjoy refreshments, play games, enter raffles, donate much-needed pet supplies and adopt a kitten of their own. Some of the items on the center's cat registry include toys, Purina kitten chow, bottles, Miracle Nipples, wet canned cat food, non-clumping litter and litter boxes.

The adoption event will run from noon to 3 p.m. next Saturday at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center, located at 724 West 2nd Avenue in Milan.

Can't make it to the shower but still want to support the QCAWC's kittens? Buy items from the center's Amazon wish list or make a monetary donation online.