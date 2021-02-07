Niabi Zoo rolls back pandemic restrictions ahead of holiday weekend

Capacity limits have been lifted and reservations are no longer needed.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo is lifting its pandemic restrictions, and just in time for the Fourth of July.

Reservations are no longer required to attend the zoo. Niabi still encourages people to purchase tickets online, but they are available at the door now.

Capacity limits have also been lifted, which means people may arrive at any time they like.

Masks are still required in buildings and at giraffe feedings, but not during train or carousel rides.

New guidelines starting today! 📣We have lifted our capacities and have made some other changes, so check it all out here https://www.niabizoo.com/coronaresponse/ Posted by Niabi Zoo on Thursday, July 1, 2021

“More exciting additions and improvements will be introduced over the course of the summer,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson, “It’s been a long difficult period for the everyone and we’re happy to move a little bit closer to normal."

Some of the exciting additions already announced include Iona, the zoo's second Amur Leopard, the return of summer camp programs, and a new exhibit called "Spineless Wonders."