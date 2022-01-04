Save a few bucks: Niabi Zoo offers discount on tickets when you order online

Order online by 9 a.m. the day of your Coal Valley zoo visit, and you can save a few bucks on the cost of admission, parking and experiences.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 8, 2022.

In an effort to combat staffing shortages and continue providing the level of service required for guests and animals, the Niabi Zoo is offering a discount to visitors who buy their tickets online in advance.

To get a few bucks off the price of admission, all you have to do is buy your tickets online by 9 a.m. the day of your visit, according to the zoo. For adults ages 13 to 61, the price of tickets is $11 at the gate and $9 online. For seniors age 62 and older, tickets are $10 at the gate and $8 online. Tickets for those ages three to 12 are $8.50 at the gate and $6.50 online.

The zoo said it is also offering discounts on parking and onsite experiences, such as giraffe feeding, koi pond feeding and train rides, when ordered online in advance.

Niabi Zoo opens on April 18 for the spring and summer season, and it will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sept. 11. The last call for entry is 4 p.m.

