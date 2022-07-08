Niabi Zoo announces sudden passing of 23-year-old bald eagle, Xena

Xena passed away suddenly after suffering from renal failure caused by kidney disease, zoo officials said.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo sadly announced that their 23-year-old bald eagle, Xena has passed away.

In a post published on the zoo's Facebook page, officials announced her death and retold the story of her arrival at the zoo.

Zoo officials say that she died due to renal failure caused by chronic kidney disease. Additionally, they note that medical staff says that she had not shown obvious signs of a medical issue prior to her death.

Xena arrived at Niabi about twenty years ago after being transferred from a rehabilitation center. She had previously been shot by an unknown person.

She was treated for her injuries, but not all of the lead shot could be removed from her body. The injury left her flightless and unable to return to the wild.

Niabi Zoo says that Xena was a favorite among zoo staff and that she will be missed by guests and the zoo team.