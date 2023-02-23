Not so small anymore: Niabi Zoo's Amur leopards are a year old!

The zoo held a birthday party Thursday for its pair of beautiful leopard cubs filled with treats and decorations.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Time sure does fly — Niabi Zoo's Amur leopard cubs are all grown up!

The pair of big cats, named Antin and Nyura, was born at the zoo in 2022 and were the first members of their critically endangered species born in captivity that year.

Zoo staff held a party for the pair on Thursday, Feb. 23 to celebrate their first birthday with plenty of snacks and birthday decorations that they surely had fun studying for the first time.

The cubs enjoyed rabbits, ice treats and catnip in their pen livened up with perfume spritzes and decorated with streamers, birthday boxes and a hand-painted sign.

It looks like everyone had fun and that Antin and Nyura are just as pretty as they've always been — even when they're so much bigger than they used to be.

PaRtY for Antin and Nyura, Amur Leopard Cubs (not so small anymore)....they are 1 year old today...how did that happen... Posted by Niabi Zoo on Thursday, February 23, 2023