ARL of Iowa rescues nearly 100 dogs from commercial breeding facility

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa removed 99 dogs from inhumane conditions at a puppy mill on Sept. 22, and now 81 of those dogs are under their care.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League is working to help 81 dogs recover after being rescued from inhumane conditions at a Boone County puppy mill.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the ARL removed 99 dogs from a commercial breeding facility that is licensed by the state.

Many of those dogs were matted, causing them to be in pain and in desperate need of medical care.

While the rescue of nearly 100 dogs is out of the ordinary for most, the ARL said situations like these are far too common.

This organization has rescued more than 500 dogs before from similar conditions.

"What's more significant than moving them is the care that they require. Every individual animal nearly had to be groomed, and we've been working day and night trying to meet, you know, their medical needs, their psychological needs their behavioral needs," said Joe Stafford, the director of animal services at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The ARL wants people looking for dogs to adopt and not shop.

Community support is the most important aspect for the ARL, and they told Local 5 they couldn't do what they do without it.

They organization said at that foster homes, volunteering and financial donations are the best ways to support their organization.

They add that it is important to do your research if you are looking to find your next furry friend from a breeder.

If you want to adopt one of these dogs, they will all eventually be listed on the ARL's website.