104-year-old Assisted Living resident makes waves with dance

104-year-old Evelyn Schlunsen was the life of the party at Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community after dancing to her favorite song.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local senior made waves after a video was released of her dancing her heart out.

A Facebook post from the Davenport-based Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community showcased 104-year-old Evelyn Schlunsen getting active and dancing to some jazz.

🎶💃 Dance like no one is watching 🕺🎶 Matt Barber performed Jazz from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s in Assisted Living... Posted by Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Local musician Matt Barber was at the home performing jazz numbers from the 40s, 50s, and 60s on Tuesday, June 22 when Schlunsen got in on the fun.

Schlunsen requested her favorite song, "Mack The Knife" by Bobby Darin, and broke out into dance, joined by a member of the staff.