104-year-old Assisted Living resident makes waves with dance

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local senior made waves after a video was released of her dancing her heart out.
A Facebook post from the Davenport-based Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community showcased 104-year-old Evelyn Schlunsen getting active and dancing to some jazz.
Local musician Matt Barber was at the home performing jazz numbers from the 40s, 50s, and 60s on Tuesday, June 22 when Schlunsen got in on the fun.
Schlunsen requested her favorite song, "Mack The Knife" by Bobby Darin, and broke out into dance, joined by a member of the staff.
It's said that Schlunsen had heard ahead of time that music was being played, and she picked out her favorite pair of earrings for the event.