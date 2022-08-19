Quad City Animal Welfare Center shares advice with future foster parents as shelter reaches capacity

The shelter is currently at full capacity, meaning they're in need of foster parents. But, fostering isn't the easiest job.

MILAN, Ill. — The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is at full capacity.

Now, they're looking for future foster parents, but QCAWC Director Patti McCray said there are a few things foster parents should check on before applying.

"There's several things that I would consider and think about. First and foremost, I would think about what you already have at home. So if you have pets that are easygoing, that love other animals, that are accepting, that would be an ideal situation. If you have dogs or cats, maybe, that don't like other animals, this might not be the right thing for you to do. Because you're going to stress them out by bringing in another animal," McCray said.

Time is another important aspect --especially when handling younger animals.

"You do have to have a schedule where you can, especially if they're younger animals. This one is going with me back and forth. She's getting fed bottle fed every about three to four hours right now, but it was every two hours. So that's a big commitment. And then puppies, of course, you know, they're messy, they need a lot of care, they need a lot of cleanup time. So you might maybe consider an older animal instead of a younger one."

But, if an interested foster parent checks all these boxes, they could save a few lives.