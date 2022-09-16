How couples are factoring inflation into wedding costs at QC Fall Bridal Fair

The expo will have nearly forty vendors showcasing wedding services for any couple's budget, even through inflation and economic uncertainty.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The fourth annual Quad Cities Bridal Fair starts Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Many couples who waited out the COVID-19 pandemic for their big day now face new challenges thanks to inflation, and new data showed prices went up yet again last month. Food prices were at the top of that list after the consumer price index rose over eight percent in just the last year.

"We're just excited to see all of the brides and grooms," Isle Catering Sales Representative Lauren Ackert said. "There are a whole slew of different types of vendors here that can fit anyone's budget."

Nearly 40 vendors will be at the expo showing off their wares, including caterers, decorators, formal wear and much more.

"We do have a whole lot of different vendors coming here anywhere from venues to other caterers, decorators. So really wherever you're at in your wedding planning process, you can come in here and hopefully find a vendor that fits your budget and your style," said Ackert.

Ackert encouraged brides forced to cut corners due to the rise in prices to not to lose sight or hope.

"There's always things that will happen on your wedding day that might not go according to plan, but that won't change how special the day is, or the meaning behind it or why you're getting married in the first place."

The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.