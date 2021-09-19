Pop Power: New exhibit at the Figge features iconic pop artists

Work from artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Takashi Murakami will be on display starting Saturday, June 26.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Figge Art Museum in Davenport is popping into summer with a new exhibit that features one of world's largest and best collections of pop art.

Pop Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation opens to the public on Saturday, June 26.

The exhibit features more than 100 pieces by famous artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Takashi Murakami, Keith Haring and more.

“The Pop artists whose works are on display are iconic—women and men whose art has been revered and admired across the globe,” said Michelle Hargrave, executive director and CEO of the Figge.

For those unfamiliar with pop art, it's a modern style of art that first became popular in the 1960s. It draws from popular culture to create a colorful and captivating aesthetic that's still relevant today.

All of the pieces come from the collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer. The Portland, Oregon-based collector has shared them with more than 100 art museums across the country. Schnitzer says sharing art with others is one of the greatest joys in his life.

"One of my favorite things to do is to walk around a museum on the day the show opens and see the wide eyes and smiles on the faces of patrons as they immerse themselves in the works of these artistic geniuses,” said Schnitzer.

With grants from the Schnitzer Family Foundation, the Figge will offer free admission on Thursdays. The museum's Learn to Look Gallery and Family Activity Center also give kids the chance to create their own artworks inspired by the exhibition.

"When we’re young, we are most impressionable. We’re being shaped by our parents, our teachers, our friends, other people in the community—which is no different from the sculptor taking a hunk of clay and shaping it," said Schnitzer.

Tickets are on sale for $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for children ages 4-12. Reservations can be made by clicking here.