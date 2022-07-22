Muscatine County Fair hosts poultry show after Avian Flu restrictions are lifted

Iowa's Department of Agriculture has lifted the last quarantine restriction on infected poultry sites just in time for the Muscatine County Fair.

But, Iowa's bird death toll is drastically lower than during the last outbreak. In 2015, Iowa accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 50 million infected birds destroyed nationwide.

But during the 2022 outbreak, Iowa accounts for just a third of the thirty-seven a half-million culled birds.

"We've really improved biosecurity and the Department of Agriculture has been excellent in dealing with the 2015 avian flu. And we've really learned just how to improve biosecurity work with our farmers and our producers and really make sure we were able to have shows and exhibitions this year," Poultry Superintended at the Muscatine County Fair, Cami Maurer said.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship released a statement saying infected poultry sites require cleaning, disinfection and environmental sampling before they can be released from quarantine.