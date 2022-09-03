Illinois lawmakers introduce bill that would expedite professional licenses

If passed, the bill would speed up the process of getting and renewing professional licenses.

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers made a push to speed up the process of receiving a professional licenses. This comes after both health care and cosmologist employees expressed frustration with the lengthy renewal process of their licenses.

"I introduced this measure in response to the numerous complaints I was hearing regarding the time it was taking the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to process these licenses," Illinois State Senator, Suzy Glowiak Hilton said during Wednesday's press conference. "While many industries struggle to maintain an adequate number of staff members, workers in health care accountancy, Speech Pathology, cosmetology and various other fields were waiting months to receive their proper credentials to be in work."

Under the proposal the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation would be required to process applications within four weeks.

Sandra Seely, owner of the Moline based hair salon Queen's Parlour Cosmetology Salon said the four week time span could change her industry.

"I think it makes a big difference to our profession. You know, we're a licensed cosmetologist, we're one of few people that are licensed to touch. We are proud of our profession. And we want to maintain our licensing, and they need to clean up their act."

The cosmetologist has owned her business for over thirty years.

"For many years, it was yearly and it was only $5 a year. Back then we had over 100,000 licensed cosmetologist."

Now, cosmetologists need to renew their licenses every two years for a $50 fee.