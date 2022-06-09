Holocaust survivor writes book on her experience

Gisele Huff's book 'Force of Nature' talks about her living through the Holocaust, moving to America, and living a life of resilience and purpose.

MOLINE, Ill. — Gisele Huff is a true force of nature. Her life is one that started in tragedy and has turned into an amazing life of accomplishment.

Huff was just a child when she lived through the Holocaust, during which 18 of her family members were killed. Huff and her mother later moved from war-torn France to America with only $400 and whatever they could fit in a suitcase.

In her interview with News 8's David Bohlman, Huff describes her life in America since then as living the American Dream. At 86 years old, Huff decided to document the happenings of her life in a memoir titled "Force of Nature."

Huff summed up her life this way, "I am a survivor because life is the most precious of all things, and what you do with it is the reason you are living it."

After moving to America, Huff was placed in a public school that she referred to as "the city zoo". Even at a young age, Huff recognized the need to reform the public school system. She worked much of her life to do just that. Huff says that "education was my path to the American Dream".

But in her interview with News 8's David Bohlman, Huff says the "American Dream" is dead, because the way children are educated is failing the future leaders of our country.