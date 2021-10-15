Cocktail of the week: Whiskey Apple Cider

MOLINE, Ill. — Get ready for a Fall favorite cocktail.
News 8's David Bohlman is calling it Whiskey Apple Cider.
You combine:
-3 oz Apple Cider
-2 oz Whiskey
-A splash of Lemon Juice
-2 oz Ginger Ale
Place your Apple Cider in a crockpot on low for 30 minutes or until medium-hot. The idea is you want it warm, but not too hot to drink.
Mix all your ingredients (except the Ginger Ale) into the shaker. Add your Ginger Ale to your glasses, shake up the other liquids. Mix.
As a bonus garnish with apple slices and a cinnamon stick.
Enjoy!