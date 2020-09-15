Artwork empowering women on display around the QC

Artwork that celebrates women's empowerment is on display around the Quad Cities. Quad City Arts has worked with other institutions to celebrate the movement.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Artwork that celebrates women's empowerment is on display around the Quad Cities. Quad City Arts has worked with other institutions to celebrate the movement and highlight female artists.

Through September and October, there's an exhibition at the Quad City International Airport called "A Portrait of Remarkable Women" which features pieces from about a dozen artists, including Heidi Hernandez from Davenport and Cecile Houel from Fort Madison.

Houel's collection is called "Nobel Peace Prize Collection: Peace Starts Within," which celebrates those who have been honored with the prize.

Pieces from this collection and one of Hernandez's works will also be on view at Bettendorf’s Beréskin Gallery.

Here's where you can see these pieces:

Quad City Arts Art at the Airport, Moline, "A Portrait of Remarkable Women," Sept. 2-Oct. 31, quadcityarts.com. (online exhibit coming soon)

, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf, “Nobel Peace Prize Collection: Peace Starts Within,” Aug. 28-Oct. 28, bereskinartgallery.com. German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Nobel Peace Prize Collection,” Aug. 28-Oct. 28, gahc.org.

712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Nobel Peace Prize Collection,” Aug. 28-Oct. 28, gahc.org. River Center/Adler Theatre display , 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, works by Cecile Houel and Rose Moore, Aug. 28-Oct. 28.

, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, works by Cecile Houel and Rose Moore, Aug. 28-Oct. 28. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Seen and Heard: The Art of Empowerment,” through May 2021, figgeartmuseum.org.

225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, “Seen and Heard: The Art of Empowerment,” through May 2021, figgeartmuseum.org. Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, “Liberated Voices / Changed Lives,” through Nov. 4, 2020, Putnam.org.