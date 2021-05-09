8 year old girl runs first race since accident with "Miles for Maizie"

The fundraiser set to bring awareness to lawnmower safety after 8 year old Maizie Hosch lost her leg from a lawn mower related accident back in 2019

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — People rallied behind "Miles for Maizie" in Maquoketa Saturday morning.

The fundraiser honored seven year old Mazizie Hosch, who lost her leg back in 2019 after a lawn mowing accident.

Her left leg was amputated below the knee, but Maizie said she has been ready to start running again

"Since I got out of the hospital," Hosch said.

Her determination inspired a collaboration between the Hosch family and the Maquoketa Kiwanis Club.

"I run with Maizie's mom and we just had a conversation while running," member of the Maquoketa Kiwanis Club, Kathy Seyfert said, "it was you know, we really need to find a race for Maizie, and she said she is ready now that she has a running blade."

The event proceeds went to "50 Legs" which is a charity that provides prosthetics to children. It is the same charity that gave Maizie the running blade that she used during the race.

The fundraiser also sought to bring awareness to lawn mower safety.