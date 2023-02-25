World's Toughest Rodeo is back in the Quad Cities this weekend

The rodeo is back in town this weekend at the Vibrant Arena on the Mark. Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's starts at 2 p.m.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo is ready for your loudest "yeehaw" this weekend!

The rodeo will be back in town this weekend at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, where the arena has been transformed from a hockey rink into a full-on rodeo with more than 35 dump trucks of dirt. Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday's starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking/tapping here.

A lot of work goes into putting these shows on for the entertainers. Rodeo clown Cody Sosebee's job this weekend will be to entertain a full house of rodeo fans. He's been a clown for a while.

"Well technically since first grade," Sosebee clarified to News 8's Joe McCoy. "But I just started getting paid for it in my adult years. But I can go back home and, you know, and see my teachers now and I'd be like, 'See? Told you a class clown is gonna pay off someday!'"

Jokes are abundant in Sosebee's world, but so is danger.

"And I'll be right in the middle arena. This is my stage," Sosebee said. "And they say, 'What's the — what's the difference between your stage and a comedian stage?' I said, 'Well, I have a 2,000-pound bull on my stage.'"

Rodeo announcer Garrett Yerigan said this event is more than just a show — it's a way of life.

"We promise that there's something special for each and every person that walks into this building," Yerigan said. "If you like the horses, you'll get a good dose of them. If you'd like seeing the bulls torment the cowboys a little bit and get after the clowns, you're gonna see a whole lot of that, too."

WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of this year's rodeo show.