Movie theaters in the Quad Cities area

With the closure of Regal Moline, Quad Citizens will have to find a different theatre to frequent.
Credit: WQAD
A map of movie theaters around the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Regal Moline, the only movie theater in Moline, is closing Friday July 20. However, moviegoers in the Quad Cities have other options to catch the Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature.

Cinemark Davenport 18

Address: 3601 E 53rd St., Davenport

Amenities: IMAX, stadium seating, wheelchair accessible, café, game room

Central Theater

Address: 111 N State St., Geneseo

Hours: Monday-Saturday 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Amenities: Single theater with 177 seats, wheelchair accessible

Clinton 8 Theatre

Address: 2340 Valley W Ct., Clinton

Amenities: 3D projectors, wheelchair accessible, reserved seating

The Palms 10 

Address: 3611 Palms Dr., Muscatine

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Amenities: Wheelchair accessible, reserved seating

DeWitt Operahouse Theatre

Address: 716 6th Ave., DeWitt

Hours: Friday-Tuesday at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday at 2 p.m.

Amenities: One theater with 239 seats, wheelchair accessible

Wanee Cinemas

Address: 106 S Main St, Kewanee

Hours: Monday-Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Amenities: Two theaters, surround sound

Sterling Theater

Address: 402 Locust St., Sterling

Hours: Monday-Thursday varies, Friday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Amenities: "Brew n' View" menu, drive-by popcorn

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8 

Address: 4110 30th St, Sterling

Amenities: Discount days, concession mobile ordering, wheelchair accessible

Voy 3 Theatres

Address: 207 S Main St., Maquoketa

Amenities: Wheelchair accessible

Apollo Theater

Address: 455 S Main St., Princeton

Amenities: Two theaters, 'Bring your own bucket'

