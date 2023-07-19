Movie theaters in the Quad Cities area

MOLINE, Ill. — Regal Moline, the only movie theater in Moline, is closing Friday July 20. However, moviegoers in the Quad Cities have other options to catch the Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature.
Address: 3601 E 53rd St., Davenport
Amenities: IMAX, stadium seating, wheelchair accessible, café, game room
Address: 111 N State St., Geneseo
Hours: Monday-Saturday 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Amenities: Single theater with 177 seats, wheelchair accessible
Address: 2340 Valley W Ct., Clinton
Amenities: 3D projectors, wheelchair accessible, reserved seating
Address: 3611 Palms Dr., Muscatine
Hours: Monday-Thursday 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Amenities: Wheelchair accessible, reserved seating
Address: 716 6th Ave., DeWitt
Hours: Friday-Tuesday at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday at 2 p.m.
Amenities: One theater with 239 seats, wheelchair accessible
Address: 106 S Main St, Kewanee
Hours: Monday-Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Amenities: Two theaters, surround sound
Address: 402 Locust St., Sterling
Hours: Monday-Thursday varies, Friday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Amenities: "Brew n' View" menu, drive-by popcorn
Address: 4110 30th St, Sterling
Amenities: Discount days, concession mobile ordering, wheelchair accessible
Address: 207 S Main St., Maquoketa
Amenities: Wheelchair accessible
Address: 455 S Main St., Princeton
Amenities: Two theaters, 'Bring your own bucket'
