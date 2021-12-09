Festivus for 'the rest of us': What does that mean?

From the Festivus pole to the 'airing of grievances,' we've got you covered on how to celebrate the day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly 25 years ago, one motto uttered on a smash-hit comedy became a holiday celebrated by many.

"A Festivus for the rest of us!" declared Frank Constanza, played by Jerry Stiller, during the 1997 "Seinfeld" episode "The Strike."

Since the utterance, every Dec. 23 is celebrated as a "protest against the hustle and bustle of the holiday season," according to Parade.

Parade says Festivus came from "Seinfeld" writer Dan O'Keefe, whose father created the holiday when he was a boy. The singular family holiday became an instant hit across the world.

In fact, you can become an expert in Festivus with a complete guidebook on the holiday.

But if you're looking for ways to celebrate, whether it's your first Festivus or a long-standing family tradition, here are some of the holiday's staples:

"Airing of grievances"

This tradition allows family members, friends and guests a chance to share "pent-up feelings toward each other over the past year," NBC Chicago says. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are probably a lot of grievances you could share, either online or (safely) in person.

Festivus dinner

If you're looking for a bite to eat tonight, consider a meatloaf, which happens to be the "official" Festivus dish.

The Festivus pole

The IndyStar says the pole must be aluminum, due to its “very high strength-to-weight ratio," according to Frank Costanza. And it has to be decoration-free, "mainly because tinsel is too distracting,” explains Frank Costanza.

Festivus miracles

The miracles of Festivus are incidents that have completely reasonable explanations but are celebrated anyway, Parade says.

For example, if someone shows up to a gathering, is asked how they know about it and they say they were invited, you should exclaim (with awe), “Another Festivus miracle!”

"Feats of strength"

In order for Festivus to come to an end, the host must have a wrestling match with a guest. Whether you're chosen or are the one choosing who to fight, just know it'll soon be time for someone to shout "Let's rumble!"