'The Prom' production puts spotlight on LGBTQ+ acceptance. Here's when you can see it in the QC

BETTENDORF, Iowa — This week, a Bettendorf performing arts studio will host a production that will touch the hearts of those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

"The Prom" follows the lives of four Broadway actors who are trying to find "a cause" to get behind to boost their image on stage. That cause — reinstating a prom that had been canceled due to one girl wanting to take her girlfriend to the dance.

The musical is based on a case that happened in Fulton, Mississippi in 2010, where Constance McMillen was forbidden from going to her prom with her girlfriend. She was also banned from wearing a tuxedo instead of a gown.

Double Threat Studios will have its own adaptation of the musical this week starting on Thursday, May 11 at Assumption High School in Davenport. Tickets are $18 apiece.

Here are the show dates:

Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m.

The studio has been busy the last few weeks, according to posts on its Facebook page. "Seussical" closed just last weekend. "Chicago" is set to open this summer.