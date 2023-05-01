x
Iowa's own Mercedes Northup brings pig to 'The Bachelor' season premiere

Iowa native Mercedes Northup brought along a pig, Henry, to meet her potential fiancé in a "uniquely Iowan" introduction Monday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty women tried to make an impression on Zach Shallcross during Monday night's Season 27 premiere of "The Bachelor". Only one brought a farm animal to the mansion's doorstep. 

Iowa native Mercedes Northup brought along a pig, Henry, to meet her potential fiancé in a "uniquely Iowan" introduction.

Henry's presence got a few laughs from the bachelor himself, and Northup explained herself in a confessional moments later: "I'm a pig farmer, ok?"

24-year-old Northup, who originally hails from Bloomfield, Iowa and claims her hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair, now lives in Nashville. Her official biography also says she is a nonprofit owner who works four jobs in order to support herself. 

Northup posted photos from Henry and Shallcross' meeting on Tuesday, certifying that her love interest was "Henry approved". 

Credit: ABC
Zach's journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on ÒThe Bachelor,Ó premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

And for those who didn't get to tune in for the premiere, don't worry: Mercedes isn't going wee wee wee all the way home just yet. 

She made it through the first rose ceremony, while 10 other women were eliminated. For a full list of competitors on "The Bachelor" this season, click here.

You can keep up with this season's drama weekly at 7 p.m. CST on Local 5 (ABC).

