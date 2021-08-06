YOUR MONEY with Mark: Will your wallet be impacted by rising COVID-19 numbers?

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski has the answer for you Monday, August 9th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged Thursday by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims," according to a report by The Associated Press.

"They were watching for Friday’s monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages."