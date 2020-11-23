x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Good Morning Quad Cities

YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why the coronavirus vaccines won't be an immediate fix to the labor market

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into the topic Monday, November 23rd.

Pfizer and Moderna have each announced preventative vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. According to an Associated Press article released Sunday, November 22nd, the fist immunizations could be available as soon as Saturday, December 12th. 

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski says both will provide a boost to the labor market, but he doesn't see them providing an immediate fix. He explains why Monday, November 23rd. 

Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday during Good Morning Quad Cities. 