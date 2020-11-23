YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why the coronavirus vaccines won't be an immediate fix to the labor market

Pfizer and Moderna have each announced preventative vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. According to an Associated Press article released Sunday, November 22nd, the fist immunizations could be available as soon as Saturday, December 12th.
Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski says both will provide a boost to the labor market, but he doesn't see them providing an immediate fix. He explains why Monday, November 23rd.
