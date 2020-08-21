YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why the stock market's still setting all-time highs

The S&P 500 set a new all-time high Tuesday, August 18th.
Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the S&P's fully regained all the losses it incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The S&P 500′s milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March," according to a report from the Associated Press.
Why's the stock market done so well despite the economy doing poorly? Grywcaheski gets into it Monday, August 24th. Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. during Good Morning Quad Cities.