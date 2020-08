Investment Advisor Mark Grywacehski joins us live Monday, August 31 to explain why.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is quickly becoming "almost irrelevant as a US stock market benchmark," according to investment advisor Mark Grywacheski.

The DJIA is one of the nation's most recognizable stock indexes, created in 1896, but there's an index that's become more of the broader market over the past 40-50 years.