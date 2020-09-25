x
YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why inflation can actually be a good thing

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski explains why Monday, September 28th.
The Federal Reserve recently made a change to its inflation target rate.

"The central bank now seeks inflation that averages 2% over a period of time, rather than a static target of 2% that ignores previous shortfalls," according to an article from the Associated Press.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says inflation's currently at 1.3%, so why would the rate rising actually be a good thing? He'll explain Monday, September 28th. Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. during Good Morning Quad Cities. 