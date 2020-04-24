YOUR MONEY with Mark: Gas prices will be cheap for quite some time

Monday, April 20, crude oil prices actually turned negative for a short amount of time.

The low price of gas is impacting oil producers and thousands of American farmers. The prices are expected to stay cheap for a little while longer too.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski got into the topic Monday, April 27. He told us how the drop in oil prices is affecting our economy. He says they're good for drivers and businesses, but they're bad for the energy sector. That accounts for about 8% percent of the U.S. economy and about 6% of the U.S. labor market.

"As the U.S. energy sector becomes impaired, it starts to negatively impact manufacturing, construction, transportation, and so many other key components of the U.S. economy," he said Monday morning.