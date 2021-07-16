YOUR MONEY with Mark: Wholesale inflation over past year jumps by record amount

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — "Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%," according to a report from The Associated Press.
"The June increase in the Labor Department’s producer price index follows a gain of 0.8% in May and is the largest one-month increase since January." according to the report.
"For the 12 months ending in June, wholesale prices are up 7.3%, the largest increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010."
