DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Wall Street game is getting rigged by a group of newcomers.

A group of small day traders organized on Reddit have shot shares of GameStop up 1,700% this month and nearly 1,000% in a week.

Day traders are buying the stock in droves to raise its price because hedge fund managers have shorted it. What does that mean?