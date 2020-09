Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into the news Monday, September 14th.

On Thursday, September 3rd, the stock market began a three day sell-off that caused the NASDAQ's fastest decline in history. It ended Tuesday, September 8th.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 5.5%. The S&P 500 declined by 7%. The NASDAQ lost 10%.