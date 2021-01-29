YOUR MONEY with Mark: What will a Joe Biden presidency look like?

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski discusses the topic Monday, February 1st.

CHICAGO — Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski says there's a 'cautious optimism' on Wall Street right now about how the economy will be this year.

Grywacehski recorded an interview with me Friday, January 29th. It'll air Monday, February 1st. He says, the fate of the economy is still very much tied to the coronavirus. He says vaccines increasingly becoming available should help city, state, and federal leaders open economies back up in different parts of the country.