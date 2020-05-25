YOUR MONEY with Mark: 'The worst of the virus is behind us'

May has been up and down when it comes to the stock market, but on Monday, May 18, it rallied.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says from February 24 to March 23rd, there was a 10,400 point selloff in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Since then, there's been a big rebound. Grywacheski says the worst of the coronavirus is behind us, but why else has the stock market jumped? He'll get into it Wednesday, May 27.