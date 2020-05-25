YOUR MONEY with Mark: 'The worst of the virus is behind us'

May has been up and down when it comes to the stock market, but on Monday, May 18, it rallied.
"The S&P 500 climbed 3.2%, its best day since early April. The gains erased all of its losses from last week, when the index posted its worst showing since late March and its third weekly loss in the last four," according to the Associated Press.
Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says from February 24 to March 23rd, there was a 10,400 point selloff in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Since then, there's been a big rebound. Grywacheski says the worst of the coronavirus is behind us, but why else has the stock market jumped? He'll get into it Wednesday, May 27.
