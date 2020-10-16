YOUR MONEY with Mark: The up and down swings of the stock market

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, October 14th.
"The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in afternoon trading after spending the morning swaying between small gains and losses. The decline comes a day after it broke a strong four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4%, or 110 points, to 28,570, as of 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.9% after losing an earlier gain of 0.6%," according to an article from the Associated Press.
Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski explains why the stock market's been up and down as of late. He'll join me live Monday, October 19th. Your Money with Mark airs every Monday morning in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. during Good Morning Quad Cities.