YOUR MONEY with Mark: The record breaking economic decline that just took place

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski told us Monday, July 27th, he expected the economic growth rate for the second quarter of 2020 would be somewhere between -30% and -35%. His estimate turned out to be accurate.
"The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday," according to the Associated Press.
Despite the announcement, President Donald Trump does not want another 'blanket shutdown.' Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into Thursday's announcement on Monday. Your Money with Mark airs live between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities.