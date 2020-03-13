YOUR MONEY with Mark: The recent swings in the stock market

Want to see the swings in the Dow Jones since late February? Here they are.

MOLINE, Ill. — When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

Grywacheski talks with us throughout the week. Here's what he sent me Thursday, March 12th, when it comes to the swings in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, since Monday, February 24.

2/24 -1,031.61

2/25 -879.44

2/26 -123.77

2/27 -1,190.95

2/28 -357.28

3/2 +1,293.96

3/3 -785.91

3/4 +1,173.45

3/5 -969.58

3/6 -256.50

3/9 -2,013.76

3/10 +1,167.14

3/11 -1,464.94