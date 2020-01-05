YOUR MONEY with Mark: The largest quarterly economic decline in US history could be coming

The economy took a big hit in the first quarter of 2020.
"The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record."
The economic drop didn't have a huge impact on the stark market though, on the final day of April.
"The S&P 500 fell 0.9% on Thursday after reports showed millions more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week and the European economy crumpled to its worst performance on record last quarter, among other lowlights. It was the biggest loss for the U.S. stock market in more than a week, but just a wiggle within the S&P 500’s 12.7% gain for April, its best month in decades."
What's allowed the stock market to stay up while the economy could soon have its worst quarter ever? Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into all that Monday, May 4.