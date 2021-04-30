YOUR MONEY with MARK: The impact of tax increases on businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Government aid is leading to a fast recovery of the American economy, according to an article from the Associated Press.
"The latest data shows the US economy is continuing its strong recovery since early summer 2020," Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski said Friday morning, April 30th.
There are concerns though about next year when it comes to putting money in the stock market. Grywacheski says President Joe Biden's proposed tax hikes on personal income, businesses, and capital gains for higher-earning families and individuals are already impacting the market.
Grywacheski shares his advice with us Monday, May 3rd from his office in the city. Your Money with Mark airs every Monday morning in-between 5 and 5:30 a.m.