YOUR MONEY with Mark: The greatest risk to our economy

The stock market was impacted by the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, April 13th, but financial advisor Mark Grywacheski says, "Consensus is building that for now, at least, the other vaccines can help carry the load."
Before the announcement about Johnson & Johnson, Grywacheski said the economy had survived this pandemic, and that that feat was "pretty amazing."
Monday, April 12th, stocks ended just below the latest record highs they hit the week before, according to the Associated Press. Grywacheski tells us what the biggest threat to our economy will be Monday, April 19th. Your Money with Mark airs live between 5 and 5:30 a.m.