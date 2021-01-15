YOUR MONEY with Mark: The economic pain from the end of 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Stocks were falling Friday morning, January 15th, after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline.
"The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in morning trading, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking the sharpest losses. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled details of his $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy. But markets had already rallied big on expectations of such a proposal," according to the Associated Press.
The AP says, "A report also showed sales at retailers sank 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry. The S&P 500 is heading for its first weekly loss in the last three."
Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski tells us what sectors of the retail industry performed well and which ones lagged last month. The segment airs Monday, January 18th. Your Money with Mark airs every Monday morning live in between 5 and 5:30 a.m.