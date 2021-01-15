YOUR MONEY with Mark: The economic pain from the end of 2020

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into the latest retail sales report Monday, January 18th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Stocks were falling Friday morning, January 15th, after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline.

"The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in morning trading, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking the sharpest losses. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled details of his $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy. But markets had already rallied big on expectations of such a proposal," according to the Associated Press.

The AP says, "A report also showed sales at retailers sank 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry. The S&P 500 is heading for its first weekly loss in the last three."