YOUR MONEY with Mark: Retail sales report lower than expected

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski explains why this happened Monday, August 23rd.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Tuesday, August 17th, the US Census Bureau reported its monthly Retail Sales Report for July.

"Nationwide retail sales were reported at $617.7 billion. This was a decline of 1.1% from June’s monthly total. July’s monthly total of $617.7 billion was the lowest monthly retail sales total since February," according to financial advisor Mark Grywacheski Thursday, August 19th.

"Wall St. had forecast a 0.2% decline in monthly sales so the actual 1.1% decline was a major surprise,"