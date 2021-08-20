YOUR MONEY with Mark: Retail sales report lower than expected

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Tuesday, August 17th, the US Census Bureau reported its monthly Retail Sales Report for July.
"Nationwide retail sales were reported at $617.7 billion. This was a decline of 1.1% from June’s monthly total. July’s monthly total of $617.7 billion was the lowest monthly retail sales total since February," according to financial advisor Mark Grywacheski Thursday, August 19th.
"Wall St. had forecast a 0.2% decline in monthly sales so the actual 1.1% decline was a major surprise,"
Why'd this happen? Grywacheski gets into that Monday, August 23rd. Your Money with Mark airs live in-between 5 and 5:30 a.m.