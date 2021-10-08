YOUR MONEY with Mark: Ready for Christmas shopping? It could be harder this year

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski explains why Monday, October 11th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "The retail holiday shopping season- the 61 calendar days in November and December- is the retail industry’s most important holiday season. On average, it generates 10 times the sales revenue than the industry’s second largest shopping season, the back-to-school season," according to Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski.

"Ongoing disruptions to global supply chains though and record-setting setting labor shortages have crippled manufacturing output and distribution, especially in the key manufacturing and shipping hubs of China and Southeast Asia. Consequently, retailers are expecting a limited supply of goods this holiday season," he said.