YOUR MONEY with Mark: Ready for Christmas shopping? It could be harder this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "The retail holiday shopping season- the 61 calendar days in November and December- is the retail industry’s most important holiday season. On average, it generates 10 times the sales revenue than the industry’s second largest shopping season, the back-to-school season," according to Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski.
"Ongoing disruptions to global supply chains though and record-setting setting labor shortages have crippled manufacturing output and distribution, especially in the key manufacturing and shipping hubs of China and Southeast Asia. Consequently, retailers are expecting a limited supply of goods this holiday season," he said.
How will these challenges impact local shoppers and retailers? Grywacheski will discuss the global impact of supply chains and labor shortages. Your Money with Mark airs every Monday morning live, but we're trying out a new time Monday. Tune in between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.