YOUR MONEY with Mark: Prices are rising at a very quick rate

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Stocks edged higher Thursday, June 10th bringing the S&P 500 index out of the red for the week.

Health care and technology companies were among the biggest gainers. The markets started with bigger gains, then lost some momentum by late morning. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%. and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Bond yields were steady despite a report of higher inflation last month.

Consumer prices rose 5% in May, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2008 and more than economists had expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.49%.