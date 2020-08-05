YOUR MONEY with Mark: More than 20 million jobs were lost in April alone

The April employment report was released Friday morning, May 8, and it was not pretty.
The jobless rate spiked to 14.7%, the highest rate since the Great Depression. Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month. It was the worst monthly job loss on record.
