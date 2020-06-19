YOUR MONEY with MARK: Is the economy stronger than what we're giving it credit for?

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the 17.7 number is much better than what experts were expecting on Wall Street. He says their forecast was just a 7.5% gain.

There's a big question though that comes out of this number though. Why was it so high, and is the economy stronger than what we're giving it credit for? Grywacheski gets into all of that Monday, June 22. Your Money with Mark airs in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday during Good Morning Quad Cities.