YOUR MONEY with Mark: How the government's trying to help people impacted by COVID-19

The Fed is slashing interest rates to near zero and creating numerous emergency lending programs, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That allows people to keep more money in their pockets, not having to pay as much for the things that they buy.

